Brooktree Capital Management Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,415 shares during the period. Cardlytics comprises approximately 0.3% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management owned approximately 0.43% of Cardlytics worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cardlytics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Trading Up 40.4%

Cardlytics stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.21. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

