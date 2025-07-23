W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 825,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61,533 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,146,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYN opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

