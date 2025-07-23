Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Garmin makes up approximately 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after buying an additional 28,543 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $227.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.65. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $160.71 and a 52 week high of $246.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,390. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

