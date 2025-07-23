Uptown Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Uptown Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,811.8% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

