W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 109,145 Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,773 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 109,145 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned about 0.09% of Range Resources worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.63. Range Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $388,652.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,556. This trade represents a 40.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $475,777.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,421.82. This trade represents a 19.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,080 shares of company stock worth $2,984,479. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

