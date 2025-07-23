W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $1.10 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 21,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $316.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.41 and its 200 day moving average is $286.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $217.52 and a one year high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

