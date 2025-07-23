W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $12.08 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.3% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $88.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $447,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,054.44. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,848 shares of company stock worth $2,314,488. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

