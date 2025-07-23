Landmark Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 30,068 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,747,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after buying an additional 273,070 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 354,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.