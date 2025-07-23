QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,865 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.4% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 44,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 16,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 93.6% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3,777.0% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 303,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $46,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296,080 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,137 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.86.

QCOM opened at $157.99 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $196.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

