Critical Review: Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) and Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T2 Biosystems and Presbia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $7.68 million 0.05 -$50.08 million N/A N/A Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Presbia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than T2 Biosystems.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for T2 Biosystems and Presbia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Presbia 0 0 0 0 0.00

T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 24,900.00%. Given T2 Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than Presbia.

Profitability

This table compares T2 Biosystems and Presbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -563.16% N/A -174.06% Presbia N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Presbia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presbia has a beta of 5.91, indicating that its stock price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument that runs various diagnostic tests from patient samples; T2Candida panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel that detects lethal form of common blood stream infections, which cause sepsis and candidemia; T2Bacteria panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel, which detects bacterial pathogens in blood stream infections; T2Resistance panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies carbapenem resistance genes; and T2Biothreat, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel that runs on the T2Dx Instrument and detects biothreat pathogens. In addition, it is developing T2Cauris panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test that runs on the T2Dx Instrument and detects Candida auris; and T2Lyme panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel that runs on the T2Dx Instrument to identify the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Presbia

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

