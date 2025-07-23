Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.7% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 114,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,392,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,355,000 after buying an additional 524,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average of $92.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

