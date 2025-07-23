Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,062 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,499,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after buying an additional 389,979 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,549,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 213,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,348,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.71. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

