iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 69,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

