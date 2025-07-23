37,947 Shares in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Acquired by Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. bought a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PAB stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

