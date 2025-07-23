Triumph Capital Management Purchases 3,763 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,897,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 82,496 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,172,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 407,467 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,951,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 77,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $5,275,000.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $9.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

