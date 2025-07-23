Madison Asset Management LLC Has $16.98 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,105 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,569,000.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average is $117.33. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

