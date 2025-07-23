Triumph Capital Management Purchases 2,192 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,201,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,537,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,177,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,514,000 after buying an additional 804,185 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,173,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,416,000 after buying an additional 465,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $6,475,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

