Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,641 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 118,159 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $43.31.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

