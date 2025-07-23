Currys plc (LON:CURY) Insider Sells £65,158.36 in Stock

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Marsh sold 56,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £65,158.36 ($88,087.55).

Currys stock opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.31. Currys plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.60 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.18 ($1.76).

Currys (LON:CURY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported GBX 10 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Currys had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Currys plc will post 9.5199569 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 121 ($1.64) to GBX 150 ($2.03) and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a "no recommendation" rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

