Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Price

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WRB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WRB

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of WRB opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88. W.R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.R. Berkley will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.R. Berkley

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $5,676,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.