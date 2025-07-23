Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

NYSE MOS opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,948.58. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 42.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,540,000 after buying an additional 2,368,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,382,000 after buying an additional 2,151,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $54,953,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

