Top Chinese Stocks To Watch Today – July 22nd

Duolingo, UP Fintech, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, Regencell Bioscience, and RBB Bancorp are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares of companies that are incorporated in or derive the bulk of their revenues from Mainland China. They trade on domestic bourses—such as A-shares on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges or B-shares for foreign investors—as well as overseas markets like H-shares and red chips in Hong Kong or American depositary receipts (ADRs) in the U.S. Investing in Chinese stocks offers exposure to China’s economic growth but entails unique regulatory, currency and geopolitical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ DUOL traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $359.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,480. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 177.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.96 and its 200 day moving average is $390.41. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $544.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ TIGR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. 6,084,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838,932. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.12. The stock had a trading volume of 620,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.90. Diageo has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $142.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $42.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,209.17. 45,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,723. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,175.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,193.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.39. The company had a trading volume of 382,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,910. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

NASDAQ:RGC traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. 223,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,966,032. Regencell Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGC

RBB Bancorp (RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,460. The company has a market capitalization of $339.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBB

Read More