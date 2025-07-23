Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Trading 40% Higher – Time to Buy?

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 40% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 204,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 156,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Mammoth Resources Trading Up 40.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

About Mammoth Resources

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

