Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Raised to $490.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $313.00 to $490.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.36.

Medpace Stock Up 54.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $477.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.86. Medpace has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $501.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 54.55% and a net margin of 18.74%. Medpace’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the sale, the director owned 2,998 shares in the company, valued at $904,856.36. This trade represents a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

