Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on URG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ur Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ur Energy by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ur Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ur Energy by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ur Energy by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
