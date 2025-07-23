Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,471 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.