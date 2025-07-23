Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 514 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 63.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Wall Street Zen raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.79.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $138.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average of $112.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

