PFG Advisors Buys 14,326 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 339,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $102.59.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

