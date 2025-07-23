Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 178.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 114.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Read Our Latest Report on FTV

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. Fortive Corporation has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $83.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.