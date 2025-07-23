HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 136 Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $609,937,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16,353.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 587,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,539,000 after purchasing an additional 583,986 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 61,179.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,892,000 after purchasing an additional 504,732 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 419,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,662,000 after purchasing an additional 408,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 507,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,453,000 after purchasing an additional 319,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $527.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $486.74 and a 1 year high of $642.45.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Evercore ISI cut their target price on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.27.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

