iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ames National Corp

Ames National Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.4% of Ames National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ames National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $972,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $223.27 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

