Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $1.08 Million in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 93,260 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average is $88.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $114.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $571.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROAD

Construction Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.