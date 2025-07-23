iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management Inc.

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,154 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 225.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 399,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,347 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4%

SMLF stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.56. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.