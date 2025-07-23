Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases 1,684 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,062.36. This trade represents a 35.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 32,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $2,392,872.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,970.79. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,592 shares of company stock valued at $18,071,616. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 0.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

