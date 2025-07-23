Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,298 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 272.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $3,471,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $113,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 37.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 110.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $165.64 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.92 and a 12-month high of $170.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

