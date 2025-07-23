Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 9,259 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 591.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 349,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,034,000 after acquiring an additional 299,283 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,032.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,715,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. William Blair raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $111.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.05. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 72.35% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

