Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Position Boosted by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,728 shares during the period. Thryv makes up approximately 7.3% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management owned 1.60% of Thryv worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thryv by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Thryv from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 586,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,976.20. This represents a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). Thryv had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

