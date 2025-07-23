57,356 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Bought by Landmark Wealth Management Inc.

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEU. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,139,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,582 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 315,196.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 816,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,939,000 after acquiring an additional 816,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 602,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 402,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,652,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,853,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

