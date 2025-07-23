Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,890.3% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

