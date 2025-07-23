Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires 742 Shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 114.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $6,635,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,720. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

BancFirst Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $131.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.74. BancFirst Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.78 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

