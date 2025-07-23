Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 9,291 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.42. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $69.46.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

