Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Holdings Cut by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

