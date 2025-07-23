Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 3,653 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Itron by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $60,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,357.45. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $107,823.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,272,391.80. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,905 shares of company stock worth $2,439,202. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.69. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $137.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITRI. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Itron from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

