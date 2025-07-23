IMA Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.65.

Target Stock Up 5.0%

TGT stock opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.11%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

