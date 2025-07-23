Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAHC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.41 million. Research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

