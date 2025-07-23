WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Takes $480,000 Position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1,462.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 60.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 29.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 58.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.25.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE HUBB opened at $429.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.58. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.43 and a twelve month high of $481.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

