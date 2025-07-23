Richardson Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

