City National Bank of Florida MSD Buys Shares of 931 Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 931 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RL. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $10,872,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 300,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of RL opened at $288.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $295.52.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

