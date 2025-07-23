WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires Shares of 60,150 BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned 0.56% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTEN opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $50.05.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

