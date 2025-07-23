iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Boosted by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 916.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,366 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,013,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TLT opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.